man-in-critical-condition-after-gun-accidentally-discharges

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 46-year-old man is in crucial situation after a gun by accident discharged in a Detroit basement.

Detroit police say it occurred Sunday at 12:30 a.m. within the 19700 block of Littlefield.

The suspect was holding a gun when it by accident discharged, hanging the 46-year-old man within the physique.

Officers noticed the suspect standing outdoors a pair doorways down and arrested him with out incident.

That is an ongoing investigation.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.