man-dies-in-crash-while-escorting-colorado-wwii-veteran’s-body

GOVE COUNTY, Kansas — A bike rider who was escorting the physique of a World Struggle II veteran died after he misplaced management of his motorbike in western Kansas, and a second lethal crash occurred minutes later when a automotive crashed right into a firetruck responding to the primary crash.

The Kansas Freeway Patrol mentioned the motorbike crash occurred on Interstate 70 in Gove County shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

The motorbike driver, who was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders group, misplaced management and laid the motorbike down. Then a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan that was following the motorbike struck the rider within the passing lane. The motorbike driver was recognized as Lennie Riedel, 65, of Colby.

A couple of minutes later, a 2011 Honda Accord crashed into the again of a parked firetruck not removed from the motorbike crash. The Honda Accord was pushed by Cal Silvrants, 81, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, who died on the scene of the crash.

The motorbike rider who died was a part of a bunch escorting the casket of World Struggle II veteran Donald Stratton from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Pink Cloud, Nebraska. Earlier than his dying, Stratton was one among three dwelling crew members of the united statesArizona who survived the Japanese assault at Pearl Harbor. He was 97.