man-dead-after-gun-battle-erupts-in-hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A person is lifeless after an argument in Hollywood erupted in gunfire that additionally despatched three folks to hospitals.

Two males have been in a white Vary Rover have been arguing earlier than they stopped on Yucca Avenue, close to Hollywood and Highland, and began capturing at one another at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, in keeping with police.

Each males have been hit. Two girls in a passing automobile have been wounded within the gun battle.

When police arrived, they discovered one of many males on the bottom and was pronounced lifeless on the scene. The second man drove himself to a hospital. He’s reportedly in secure situation.

The situation of the 2 wounded girls was not recognized.