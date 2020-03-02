man-arrested-for-firing-gun-at-san-francisco-sideshows

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police arrested a person who allegedly shot a firearm at two separate sideshows, scaring away onlookers.

The primary sideshow was on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. SFPD officers from the Bayview Station responded to Barneveld and McKinnon Avenues round midnight after getting experiences of pictures fired. Police arrived and located a number of automobiles engaged in unlawful sideshow exercise, with a number of onlookers.

Police collected a number of shell casings within the intersection.

Victor Navarro-Flores (picture: SFPD)

The second incident was on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. At round 5 p.m., a Bayview police sergeant noticed a number of automobiles partaking in sideshow exercise in the identical space because the earlier incident. The sergeant referred to as in backup, however earlier than they got here the sergeant heard a number of gunshots, which brought on the gang to disperse. Police once more collected a number of shell casings.

Investigators, believing the 2 incidents had been associated, recognized 21-year-old Victor Navarro-Flores of San Francisco because the suspect after an investigation on Friday, Jan. 30. He was arrested and booked into San Francisco County Jail on prices of being a felon in possession with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and for violating his probation.