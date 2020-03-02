Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor step out for a date night

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been relationship for some time now. The couple took their relationship to a different degree final yr after they began being noticed collectively within the public gentle. Malaika and Arjun look nice collectively and have a number of followers rooting for his or her relationship. Final night time the fashionable couple stepped out for a date.



The duo made their method into the restaurant amidst flashing cameras, that had been ready for them until they exited the place. Malaika look scorching as typical in a spotless white gown, whereas Arjun look uber cool in a pair of navy inexperienced lowers and a jet black T-shirt. Scroll by way of their newest photos.



Malaika Arora


Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


Arjun Kapoor



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


Malaika Arora



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


Malaika Arora



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

