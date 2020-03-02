mack-among-imperial-cup-decs

Ante-post favorite Mack The Man is considered one of 27 horses confirmed for the Paddy Energy Imperial Cup at Sandown on Saturday.

The Evan Williams-trained six-year-old made a profitable begin to his marketing campaign at Warwick in November, earlier than following up impressively over the Imperial Cup course and distance the next month.

He was introduced down on the closing flight when nonetheless in competition for the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on his newest look and his connections are hoping compensation awaits this weekend.

“He appears superb since Newbury. He is had a couple of faculties and all the pieces was grand,” Williams informed Sky Sports activities Racing.

“What occurred at Newbury is simply racing, is not it? That is what occurs in these aggressive handicaps.

“He is labored effectively since. He would not present you an entire lot and is a reasonably relaxed character. We have simply tipped away with him quietly and freshened him up and all the pieces is sweet.

“Like all these handicappers, all of it depends upon in the event that they’re in kind or if they have a couple of kilos up their sleeve, or if they have situations on the day that they need.

“We’re pleased with him and he is recent and appears very effectively in himself.”

Having stepped again in to sponsor the Imperial Cup, Paddy Energy have additionally reinstated a £100,000 bonus for the winner, ought to they comply with up at subsequent week’s Cheltenham Pageant.

Williams added: “It is pretty that they’ve put the bonus up – it provides to the curiosity. All people want to attempt to win it and we’re no totally different, however we’ll take one step at a time.

“It will likely be awfully tough to win on Saturday, by no means thoughts win once more subsequent week. It is good publicity and good to speak about – and if we had been fortunate sufficient for the playing cards to fall proper, it could be very tempting to have a go.”

With Chris Gordon not confirming his Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle winner Freeway One O Two, the Paul Nicholls-trained Christopher Wooden now heads the weights. The Ditcheat handler might additionally name upon Malaya, Miranda and Tamaroc Du Mathan.

Different main contenders embrace Ben Pauling’s Shakem Up’Arry – owned by Harry Redknapp – the Philip Hobbs-trained Dostal Phil and Trincomalee from Lucy Wadham’s yard.

Irish hopes are carried by Joseph O’Brien’s pair of Entrance View and Entoucas.