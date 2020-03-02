lyfe-jennings-shared-his-thoughts-on-eva-marcille-changing-her-daughter’s-last-name

It’s no secret that Eva Marcille and her ex Kevin McCall should not in a great place, they usually’ve been to court docket with regards to the custody of their 6-year-old daughter Marley.

Eva has been very open about Kevin not being of their daughter’s life, and she or he even has been open about her husband Michael Sterling being extra of a father determine to Marely, seeing as how he has helped elevate her. With all of these components, Eva shared the method they went by means of to vary her daughter’s final title to Sterling.

It seems to be like singer Lyfe Jennings was catching up on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and he noticed the method Eva had been going by means of to vary her daughter’s final title. Nonetheless, he doesn’t suppose it was proper of her to take action, so he let her know by means of social media.

On Sunday, Lyfe stated, “I think this is so wack. Changing ya daughter’s last name from her father’s to somebody else’s. Especially when the father tries to see her. The daughter don’t have anything to do with their beef. And what kind of man allows that????? Sh*t pissed me off. I expected better out of Eva.. sh*t personal to me!!! I’ve been there.”

Just lately Eva appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” the place she talked in regards to the course of of adjusting Marley’s title, and the rationale why she made the choice.

After receiving some backlash for his opinion, Lyfe clapped again and just about stood his floor on his prior assertion. He even provided Kevin McCall some phrases of recommendation as he let him know he was rooting for him.

Roommates, what are your ideas?

TSR STAFF; Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94