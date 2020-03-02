lyfe-jennings-doubles-down-on-eva-marcille-criticism-despite-backlash

WENN/DJDM/Instar

The ‘Tree of Lyfe’ singer sticks by his earlier assertion by which he slammed the ‘America’s Subsequent Prime Mannequin’ alum for altering her daughter’s surname from McCall to Sterling, and defends Kevin McCall once more.

Mar 2, 2020

Lyfe Jennings is unfazed by on-line reactions he has obtained after slamming Eva Marcille for altering her daughter’s title. The R&B singer has taken to Instagram to reply to the backlash, telling his followers that he is sticking by his earlier assertion.

“I mentioned what I mentioned,” he wrote within the now-deleted publish. Within the caption, the 41-year-old artist elaborated on his opinion within the household drama between Eva and her ex Kevin McCall. “And ment (sic) it. If he was a drug addict theres nonetheless hope for him. If he was in jail theres nonetheless hope for him. By no means let ANYBODY let you know your (sic) not ok,” he mentioned.

“To all my loyal followers, your redemption is coming!!!!!” he continued. “F**ok what they are saying. All of us fall brief generally….might all of the bridges you break be stacked up and used to face on to succeed in the heights God has for you…it ain’t over!!!! I swear it ain’t.”

He went on displaying his assist for Kevin, urging him to “struggle again” for what’s rightfully his. He added, “And to the little homie Kevin, get the assistance u want and struggle again for you and yours…we rooting for u….Lyfe.”

Lyfe beforehand weighed in on Eva’s resolution to vary her daughter’s final title from McCall to Sterling as her husband Michael Sterling adopted the little woman. “I feel that is so wack. Altering ya daughters final title from her father’s to any person else’s. Particularly when the daddy tries to see her,” he commented. “The daughter dont have something to do with their beef. And what sort of man permits that????? S**t pissed me off. I anticipated higher out of Eva.. s**t private to me!!! I have been there.”

Individuals then informed Lyfe to cease meddling in Eva and her daughter’s life, whereas some others mocked him for not doing his analysis. “Do not converse on what you do not know,” one remark learn. One other prompt Lyfe supported Kevin as a result of they’ve one factor in widespread, “Males who beat ladies stick up for males who beat ladies. Not stunned….”

Eva and Kevin break up in 2014 after she gave beginning to their daughter. The “America’s Subsequent Prime Mannequin” alum obtained custody of the kid as she accused him of home violence. She then moved on with Michael Sterling and so they obtained married in 2018.

As their break up turned nasty in 2017, Kevin deleted his daughter’s footage from his social media web page and publicly disowned the little woman. “In order for you her so dangerous – you’ll be able to have her. I am deleting all recollections of her,” he ranted. “Out of sight out of thoughts. Erased from my reminiscence. Go play video games with one other individual it isn’t working anymore she’s yours. Endlessly and you’ll preserve her.”

Kevin later retracted his assertion, saying, “I did not disown my youngster. I gave up on placing it on social media. The struggle is in God’s fingers. You do not get to see that. Take care of it.”