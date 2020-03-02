loren-gray-x-betsey-johnson’s-prom-collection-will-have-you-dancing-in-style

We love these merchandise, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we could get a small share of the income out of your purchases. Objects are bought by the retailer, not E!.

No eye rolls right here!

Singer and TikTok star Loren Grey, who boasts greater than 39 million followers on the video app, teamed up with designer Betsey Johnson for a promenade assortment that can make you wish to get on the dance flooring and do The Renegade problem ASAP.

After the singer and designer met at Betsey’s “Fairly N Punk” fragrance launch, the 2 began brainstorming the collaboration. The “tremendous colourful” assortment options a wide range of gown types, heels and equipment and was made with Loren’s followers in thoughts.

“I put myself of their sneakers and I do know my demographic and I keep in mind when my sister went to promenade and what a problem it was to discover a gown that wasn’t too costly since you’re solely going to put on it as soon as so the worth was one thing that was considered,” Loren shared completely with E! Information at her launch social gathering held at Fig & Olive.