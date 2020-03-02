Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson’s Prom Collection Will Have You Dancing in Style

E-Commerce: Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson

Betsey Johnson

No eye rolls right here!

Singer and TikTok star Loren Grey, who boasts greater than 39 million followers on the video app, teamed up with designer Betsey Johnson for a promenade assortment that can make you wish to get on the dance flooring and do The Renegade problem ASAP.

After the singer and designer met at Betsey’s “Fairly N Punk” fragrance launch, the 2 began brainstorming the collaboration. The “tremendous colourful” assortment options a wide range of gown types, heels and equipment and was made with Loren’s followers in thoughts.

“I put myself of their sneakers and I do know my demographic and I keep in mind when my sister went to promenade and what a problem it was to discover a gown that wasn’t too costly since you’re solely going to put on it as soon as so the worth was one thing that was considered,” Loren shared completely with E! Information at her launch social gathering held at Fig & Olive.

Simply days after her look in Taylor Swift‘s “The Man” music video, Loren provided followers some promenade recommendation.

“Encompass your self with your folks. Go have a very good time,” she shared with us. “I at all times inform folks highschool does not final eternally. You are going to look again on it with the very best reminiscences so know that nothing lasts eternally. Even when there’s one thing embarrassing or tremendous loopy that occurs, you are going to be speaking about that in 10 years and it may be the funniest factor.”

With the gathering formally accessible at choose Macy’s areas and BetseyJohnson.com beginning at the moment, there is no higher time to start out purchasing! 

Scroll down to take a look at 10 objects from the gathering that can get you within the promenade spirit!

Dance the Night time Away Costume

“I feel it is flattering and so enjoyable however I additionally suppose the extra elegant items are nice,” Loren shared with us when describing the pink gown she wore on the assortment’s launch social gathering. “There’s something for everybody.”

Rainbow Sweetheart Costume

We expect Taylor Swift would completely put on this to Promenade. Anybody else getting Lover vibes?!

Zhara Silver Heels

No have to take these off after images. These chunky (and comfortable) heels are the right heel for promenade night time.

Betseyvilla Ombre Teardrop Earrings

In case your outfit wants a pop of shade, these earrings are a should. Plus, you possibly can put on all of them spring and summer season lengthy. 

Pearl Plunge Costume

This traditional and stylish gown may have you feeling c-o-n-f-i-d-e-n-t.

Rainbows and Unicorns Collar

Rainbow crystals…want we are saying extra? 

See Me Kiss Me Clutch

This reversible clutch will add a novel contact to your promenade look and can maintain your entire touch-up necessities.

Elisa Stiletto

There’s nothing higher than a black heel to throw into rotation. The crystal straps will add a sparkle to any outfit too. 

Betseyvilla Stone Wreath Earrings

Elevate your outfit with these gems.

Valuable Metals Costume

This gown deserves a everlasting place in your Insta feed.

After you have your outfit for promenade, store spring 2020 denim appears to be like you want in your closet. 

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

