liverpool’s-critchley-named-blackpool-boss

Blackpool have appointed former Liverpool U23 boss Neil Critchley as head coach on a deal till the tip of the 2022-23 season.

Critchley replaces Simon Grayson, who was sacked as supervisor in February after a run of 1 win in 12 video games.

“I’m completely delighted to hitch Blackpool,” mentioned Critchley, who will take cost of his first recreation on Saturday towards native rivals Fleetwood.

“The belief and religion that has been proven in me from [owner] Simon [Sadler] and [chief executive] Ben Mansford offers me a really particular feeling inside.

“I can not wait to get began, I am actually trying ahead to the weeks and months forward, assembly the gamers, engaged on the grass, creating the crew and assembly a number of the supporters.”

Critchley spent six years with Liverpool and was positioned answerable for the first-team twice this season, when Jurgen Klopp opted to play the U23 facet within the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

“The time I’ve had at Liverpool has been really particular,” added Critchley. “I have been extremely effectively supported there from Alex Inglethorpe, the Academy Supervisor, and all of the employees.

“It is a really particular soccer membership and it is the those that make the soccer membership the place that it’s. It could have needed to have taken one thing equally as particular, if no more, for me to even take into consideration leaving.

Simon Grayson was sacked by Blackpool in February

“However from the conversations I’ve had right here, I bought a extremely good feeling in regards to the folks, the place they need the Membership to go and the way they need it to develop.”

Blackpool chief govt Ben Mansford says he’s “delighted” to have appointed Critchley, after failing in an method for Oxford United head coach Karl Robinson and QPR assistant supervisor John Eustace.

“Neil is among the most gifted coaches within the nation and comes with a wealth of expertise,” he mentioned.

“From beginning his teaching journey, to taking the Liverpool crew this season, Neil has dedicated his skilled life to changing into one of the best.

“Whenever you mix his time spent at Crewe, which finally noticed him turn into Academy Director and the place the goal was to develop people, along with his seven years at Liverpool, the final three of which have been spent with their extremely regarded Underneath-23s, the place the crew was supreme, I really feel we have now a stand out individual to guide Blackpool forwards with our personal goals of returning to the Championship and past.”