live-updates:-monitoring-the-coronavirus-in-new-england

Newton college students, workers chaperones coming back from Italy journey requested to remain dwelling

Nineteen college students and the 2 workers chaperones who not too long ago returned from a faculty journey to Italy are being ordered to remain dwelling as officers monitor for the coronavirus, the Boston Globe reviews.

Bellingham college students again from college journey to Italy instructed to remain dwelling

A gaggle of 15 highschool college students and two academics is not going to return to high school this week out of issues concerning the coronavirus, WCVB reviews. The measure is “precautionary,” officers mentioned.

4th particular person being examined for coronavirus in New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Division of Well being and Human Companies introduced Sunday {that a} fourth particular person within the state is being examined for coronavirus. Thus far there have been no confirmed instances of the virus in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire highschool college students instructed to remain dwelling after return from Italy

Thirty-five college students from Kearsarge Regional Excessive College who traveled to Italy, France, and the UK throughout February trip are staying dwelling “out of an abundance of caution.” Not one of the college students have proven signs of the virus.

2 from Europe journey check optimistic for virus in Rhode Island

A 3rd one who went on the journey to Italy in mid-February is present process assessments. Saint Raphael Academy, a Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Catholic highschool mentioned all college students and chaperones who have been on the journey are being self-quarantined.

U.S. reviews 2nd coronavirus loss of life, each in Washington state

Each male victims had been residents on the identical nursing facility within the Seattle suburbs, the New York Occasions reviews. The outbreak in Washington signifies the coronavirus has been circulating undetected for weeks.