lil-baby-reveals-he’s-encouraged-to-start-beef-with-dababy-over-similar-monikers

Lil Child admits that many individuals in his camp attempt to pit him and fellow rapper DaBaby in opposition to one another however he all the time says no as a result of ‘he do not kick my swag.’

Mar 2, 2020

Many individuals may get Lil Child and fellow rapper DaBaby combined up since they’ve comparable stage names. Lil Child not too long ago mentioned the matter in a brand new interview with Joe Budden, revealing that lots of people had tried to make him see that as one thing frightening.

“I ain’t gon’ lie, so many n****s tried to go that manner with me, however I all the time curved it from day one. Like, hell naw,” Lil Child defined to Joe on “The Pull Up with Joe Budden” when the latter requested if anybody in his group tried to place him and DaBaby in opposition to one another. “A n***a shall be like, ‘He tried to say this’ and I will be like, ‘No.’ Each time, I made positive it wasn’t going to be nothing.”

Moreover, Lil Child shared that he even noticed DaBaby selling himself as a rapper at SXSW earlier than he began taking music significantly. “I seen him at South by Southwest earlier than I actually began rapping with a diaper on like on some child s**t,” Lil Child stated.

“Although my identify was Child from like hustling earlier than rap. I really seen him. I acquired a tune with him for a characteristic earlier than he acquired sizzling. … He do not sound like me. He do not kick my swag. His identify simply ‘DaBaby’,” he continued, earlier than revealing that they collaborated on a tune earlier than DaBaby rose to fame.

The pair not too long ago reunited on “Child” off 2019’s “Management the Streets Vol. 2”. Each of them additionally not too long ago appeared on Future and Drake‘s “Life Is Good (Remix)”.

That apart, Lil Child recently made headlines for his drama with girlfriend Jayda Ayanna or Jayda Cheaves, who’s at present feuding with Alexis Skyy. The rapper beforehand sparked cut up rumors between him and Jayda, although he set the report straight throughout his look on “My Flip” on Friday, February 28.

When requested if he and Jayda are nonetheless collectively, he responded with an affirmative “sure,” earlier than explaining their relationship, “It ain’t know ‘nonetheless collectively.’ She’s like, my son’s mama. It ain’t no manner we can’t be collectively. Even when we ain’t in a relationship, like boyfriend and girlfriend kind s**t.”