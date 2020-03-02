lil-baby-confirms-he-and-jayda-are-still-together,-responds-to-alexis-skyy’s-hook-up-claim

Instagram

The ‘Drip Too Arduous’ rapper exhibits his like to his child mama Jayda Ayanna after hinting that he isn’t taking their relationship significantly, and claims that he would not even know Alexis.

AceShowbiz –

Lil Child has proven his like to his girlfriend Jayda Ayanna or Jayda Cheaves, after lately making baffling feedback about their relationship. The rapper/singer assures that he and his child mama are nonetheless just about collectively, regardless of not being in a typical courting relationship.

Stopping by “My Flip” on Friday, February 28, he was requested if he and Jayda are nonetheless collectively. He responded with an affirmative “sure,” earlier than explaining their relationship, “It ain’t know ‘nonetheless collectively.’ She’s like, my son’s mama. It ain’t no method we can’t be collectively. Even when we ain’t in a relationship, like boyfriend and girlfriend sort s**t.”

In the course of the chat, the “Drip Too Arduous” hitmaker additionally responded to Alexis Skyy‘s declare which urged that they attached. “I do not even know her,” he stated of the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star, who has been feuding together with his child mama.

Lil Child beforehand sparked cut up rumors with Jayda after he did not take her to the Grammy Awards in February. She then deleted his footage from her Instagram account and lashed out on Twitter. “I hate after I’m put in conditions the place I acquired to behave out of character. It is uncommon I snap or get mad however after I do know I am certain to do or say ANYTHING,” she wrote, seemingly in response to the Grammy snub.

Lil Child then confused his followers as he hinted that he isn’t taking his relationship with Jayda significantly. The 25-year-old star stated he preferred his bachelor life very a lot and was not able to be tied down with any girl.

Jayda, who gave start to her son with Lil Child in February 2019, did not appear to be stunned by his feedback, although. “Clarify what? Y’all heard the person clear,” she responded to individuals’s inquires on Twitter. “Lol i do not even get the reason however i suppose it really works [shrug]. Via all of the bs I nonetheless preserve.”

As for Alexis’ claims, she taunted Jayda, “I assume he should did not let you know about these final couple of days??!!! I counsel you sit TF down b4 I come round & snatch MY N***A again aga… NVM you will see,” after Jayda slammed the truth TV star for claiming to have “paved the way in which” for her fellow video vixens.