letters:-lower-the-voting-age;-our-responsibilities-as-citizens-(3/2/20)

Decrease the voting age

I’m a sophomore at Lakewood Excessive College and I consider we must always decrease the voting age to 16 for varsity district elections simply as state Sen. Dominick Moreno and Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez have sponsored in Home Invoice 1149.

We youngsters have a stake in our future and in our schooling. We must always have the ability to vote for officers who fund our schooling and set our requirements. We’re on the entrance line in standardized exams and in our curriculum; we see the way it impacts us, so why ought to we no less than have a voice in who makes these insurance policies?

It has additionally been proven in lots of developed nations that decreasing the voting age begins a behavior of voting that strengthens our democracy.

So if we would like a stronger democracy and a extra environment friendly schooling system, we must always decrease the voting age in Colorado to 16, no less than for varsity district elections.

Spencer Wilcox, Golden

Our duties as residents

Nobody goes to avoid wasting us. Not Trump, Bloomberg, Bolton or Mueller. There is no such thing as a Democrat working who can save us. The issues we face are of our personal making (typically assisted by exterior forces, however we now have been accomplices). We should save ourselves.

If you happen to have been born right here, you’re a citizen by a stroke of luck. Being a citizen brings rights, arguably extra and higher ones than most different nations. We must always all be glad about them; nevertheless, being a citizen additionally brings duties.

Our freedom just isn’t self-sustaining; it requires sacrifice, typically a really nice sacrifice. It additionally requires participation, and to take part requires being knowledgeable. Learn the Structure, learn and hearken to folks you agree with and, most significantly, to folks you don’t agree with. Pay attention to grasp, not simply to formulate your reply.

Within the aftermath of a catastrophe, we don’t ask, “who did you vote for?” — we simply assist. How can a rustic that rises to the event be this crippled by division?

Maybe we have to overlook about events and politics, go searching our personal communities, see what must be achieved, roll up our sleeves and do it. Volunteer at a college, library or a soup kitchen; perhaps decide up trash. While you vote, simply decide the individual you assume will do the perfect job.

If we do, we would simply save ourselves.

Amy Sylvain, Colorado Springs

How we select

I bear in mind campaigning door to door as a child. One girl advised me she would by no means vote for that candidate as he saved his arms in his pockets. Whilst a teen, I used to be struck by her standards for selecting a president.

As I watch the debates, I notice we’re put ready to selected by how effectively a candidate assaults one other candidate or delivers some one-liner. Is that this any higher than the girl selecting as a result of the candidate saved his arms on this pocket? Sure, however we may do so much higher.

Possibly we must always take a lesson from the present “The Voice” the place the judges don’t see the singer earlier than they select. What if we couldn’t see the candidate as they reply to questions? With expertise, we may even disguise their voices so all of them sounded the identical. We may then give attention to content material and higher perceive their thought course of. We may then add this to our information of what the candidate has achieved of their life, and what they care about and what we all know of their talents. Only a thought.

Timothy Brown, Denver

To ship a letter to the editor about this text, submit on-line or take a look at our pointers for tips on how to submit by e mail or mail.