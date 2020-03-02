Letters: Good news for the future of electric vehicle usage; Questions for Sen. Gardner; Giving Sen. Gardner credit (2/29/20)

Excellent news for the way forward for electrical car utilization

Re: “Electric vehicle goals could get jolt,” Feb. eight information story

As an electrical car proprietor, I’m comfortable to see the proposed enlargement of charging stations in Colorado and all through the nation. The article factors out the totally different contributors to this enlargement: the Colorado Power Workplace, the Volkswagen settlement, and a nationwide blueprint.

With this encouraging groundwork in place, non-public enterprise steps in with a plan to position charging stations at journey plazas. Why are truck stops getting concerned? They wish to be vitality suppliers to electrical automobiles of all sorts–cars, supply vehicles, and ultimately long-haul trucking. All this bodes effectively for chopping carbon emissions and enhancing air high quality.

Phil Nelson, Golden

Addressing one of many complaints about electrical automobiles, Colorado has simply boosted the adoption of the zero-emissions propulsion engines.

Together with California, the place EVs are promoting effectively because of tax incentives and charging places, Colorado’s program will speed up product growth and gross sales, not solely good for the economic system but in addition an help to eliminating wasteful use of petroleum. Too many different oil derivatives, together with drugs, come from distillates, to simply burn the restricted pure useful resource.

Kudos, Colorado! The nation thanks you.

Lange Winckler, Lodi, Calif.

Questions for Sen. Gardner

Sen. Cory Gardner has simply supplied full-throated assist for President Trump, and I needed to search out out if that features firing intelligence officers for making an attempt to guard American elections?

Donald Trump fired the performing director of nationwide intelligence for briefing the Home Intelligence Committee that Russia was working to assist him within the 2020 election. For the reason that senator refuses to reply the query as as to if he believes overseas interference in American elections is true or incorrect, I needed to know if he thinks firing the American officers making an attempt to guard elections is true or incorrect?

And with that’s Sen. Gardner for or in opposition to wholesale corruption in pursuit of energy? He refuses to carry an open to the general public city corridor or present stated solutions when the press asks, and the individuals of Colorado need solutions to those and lots of different questions.

I urge Senator Gardner to talk up — we will’t hear you.

Colin Levitch, Denver

Giving Sen. Gardner credit score

Sen. Cory Gardner stands up for a robust nationwide protection, efficient southern border management, honest commerce with different nations, the approval for Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Courtroom together with the brand new 187 federal judges, a sturdy nationwide economic system with many new jobs created prior to now three years, a good well being care system for all, clear air and water and powerful vitality growth. The USA is now an exporter of vitality somewhat than an importer.



Thanks, Cory, for being a terrific senator in serving the residents of Colorado!

Jim Welker, Loveland

