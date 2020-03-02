lennon:-social-media-makes-job-tough

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are by to face Aberdeen within the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup

Celtic supervisor Neil Lennon believes social media has made taking part in and managing much more pressurised.

Lennon has been at Celtic Park for the majority of this century over three spells and was used to being the centre of media consideration as participant and captain, even earlier than first taking on as supervisor in 2010.

The 48-year-old has secured three trophies since rejoining the membership simply over a yr in the past, and is on target to proceed their home domination this season.

0:52 Neil Lennon says he’s pleased with Celtic’s ‘snug’ 1-Zero win over St Johnstone, regardless of struggling defeat within the Europa League on Thursday. Neil Lennon says he’s pleased with Celtic’s ‘snug’ 1-Zero win over St Johnstone, regardless of struggling defeat within the Europa League on Thursday.

Celtic sit 12 factors clear within the Scottish Premiership with a Scottish Cup semi-final towards Aberdeen nonetheless to return.

However that didn’t make him immune from criticism after two sloppy late objectives despatched Celtic out of the Europa League towards FC Copenhagen final week and Lennon admits the calls for at Celtic and Rangers are relentless.

Lennon stated: “It is all the time the case, it is by no means been any completely different. I’ve been right here 20 years in Scotland and it is by no means modified.

“In truth, if something it is getting increasingly more pressurised with the way in which the media is and social media and evaluation. Generally it is unrealistic and generally the expectations are unrealistic as properly.

“It isn’t simply in Glasgow, it is worldwide. Folks can get very, very private. They’ve avenues to get private with gamers, managers or no matter by social media.

1:39 Doddie Weir and Neil Lennon launched the Lions’ Roar Charity Match, which can increase funds for MND analysis and therapy Doddie Weir and Neil Lennon launched the Lions’ Roar Charity Match, which can increase funds for MND analysis and therapy

“I believe that is a really tough factor for the modern-day participant to must put up with.

“It is bonkers. It isn’t actual. I’m so glad I’m not on it. I was on it years in the past but it surely took up an excessive amount of of my time.”

Lennon, whose crew made it 34 consecutive cup wins in home soccer with victory over St Johnstone on Sunday, added: “We have been actually disenchanted on Thursday night time [against FC Copenhagen] however we put in a extremely sturdy efficiency on Sunday and I believe that exhibits the standard that the crew has.

“We’re all bitterly disenchanted to be out of Europe, we wished to make inroads after a terrific group stage, and we simply let ourselves down in a few moments.

“However over the course of the season the gamers have been unbelievable. There isn’t any means I’d sit there and criticise any particular person or the crew as a complete as a result of they’ve been completely good and it’s very pointless.”