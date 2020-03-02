leeds’-johnson-quits-rugby-league-at-19

Corey Johnson has give up rugby league on the age of 19

Leeds have introduced that hooker Corey Johnson will retire from skilled rugby league with quick impact on the age of 19.

Johnson, an England academy worldwide, made his Tremendous League debut within the final match of the 2019 season – a 26-Four win over Warrington – and was described on the time by coach Richard Agar as “a gold commonplace child”.

He was included in Agar’s squad for 2020 however the Rhinos have mentioned the participant requested a launch from his contract so he can deal with a profession outdoors the game.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield mentioned: “Now we have been talking with Corey for a lot of weeks about what he want to do sooner or later.

“Our first concern is at all times the welfare of our gamers, particularly the youthful members of the squad.

“We are going to stay involved with Corey and supply him with any help he wants.”