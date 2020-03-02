leeds-flying,-wba-stumble,-prutton’s-predicted-table

Take heed to the brand new Sky Sports activities EFL Podcast, as we check out the newest twists and turns within the Championship, League One and League Two, Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson takes Ten To Sort out, and David Prutton takes us via his predicted Championship desk.

On this week’s Sky Sports activities EFL Podcast, we assess all of the weekend’s motion from the Championship, together with a thumping win for Leeds, a battling victory for Fulham and a shock defeat for West Brom towards Wigan.

We then put the Ten To Sort out problem to Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson, earlier than his former team-mate and Sky Sports activities presenter David Prutton – who predicts the Championship fixtures each week – talks us via what the desk would seem like if all his suggestions got here true.

Consideration then turns to all of the League One motion, after Coventry went prime following a win over Sunderland, and League Two, the place we talk about one other win for Cheltenham and a irritating week for Oldham that led to an emphatic and much-needed win at Boundary Park.

All that and far, rather more!

