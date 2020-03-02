lebron-triple-double-sinks-pelicans

LeBron James had a triple-double because the visiting Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of All-Star ahead Anthony Davis and defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-114 on Sunday evening.

Davis, who averaged 36 factors because the Lakers gained the primary three conferences along with his former group, sat out due to knee soreness one evening after a 105-88 loss at Memphis by which L.A. had a season-low level whole.

James, who had 40 factors in a 118-109 dwelling victory in opposition to the Pelicans on Tuesday, completed with 34 factors, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma added 20 factors, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13, and Danny Inexperienced, Avery Bradley and Markieff Morris had 10 every.

Rookie Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with a career-high 35 factors, marking his 11th consecutive recreation with 20-plus factors. Lonzo Ball scored 19, Brandon Ingram had 15 on 5-of-23 taking pictures, Derrick Favors had 12 factors and 14 rebounds, Jrue Vacation scored 11 and Nicolo Melli added 10.



















Philadelphia 76ers 130-136 Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 factors, and Los Angeles rallied for a victory over visiting Philadelphia.

Paul George, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams every scored 24 factors for the Clippers, who gained their fourth in a row. Williams additionally had eight assists, whereas Harrell pulled down 9 rebounds. Reggie Jackson added 13 factors.

Shake Milton scored a career-high 39 factors by making 7 of 9 three-pointers and 14 of 20 pictures from the ground for the Sixers, who dropped their eighth straight on the street. Former Clipper Tobias Harris contributed 25 factors, whereas Alec Burks added 15 factors. The Sixers misplaced beginning guard Josh Richardson early within the second quarter to a concussion after initially terming the harm a nostril contusion.



















Milwaukee Bucks 93-85 Charlotte Hornets

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 factors to go along with 20 rebounds as Milwaukee defeated host Charlotte.

Antetokounmpo sank 17 of 28 pictures and added a team-high six assists and 18 rebounds. Brook Lopez added 16 factors, and George Hill had 11 for the Bucks, who gained their sixth straight.

Devonte' Graham's 17 factors paced the Hornets, who had a two-game successful streak snapped. Terry Rozier had 13 factors, P.J. Washington scored 12, Cody Martin had 11 and Willy Hernangomez added 10 factors and 13 rebounds.



















Toronto Raptors 118-133 Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic had 23 factors, 18 rebounds and 11 assists, Jamal Murray used a scorching begin to end with 22 factors, and host Denver beat Toronto.

Torrey Craig had a season-high 17 factors off the bench, Jerami Grant scored 16 and Gary Harris completed with 15 for the Nuggets, who had eight gamers rating in double figures.

OG Anunoby had a career-high 32 factors, Norman Powell scored 24, Kyle Lowry added 17 and Pascal Siakam completed with 16 for Toronto. The Raptors have misplaced three straight for the primary time in almost three months.



















Dallas Mavericks 111-91 Minnesota Timberwolves

Kristaps Porzingis scored 38 factors, Seth Curry added 27 factors, and Dallas beat Minnesota at Minneapolis.

The Mavericks performed with out All-Star Luka Doncic, who wore a splint on his thumb in a loss Friday at Miami. Doncic injured the thumb on Feb. 26 in opposition to San Antonio. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 factors, and Dorian Finney-Smith grabbed 11 rebounds for the Mavericks.

D'Angelo Russel led the Timberwolves with 16 factors and flirted with a triple-double, registering 9 rebounds and 7 assists. Russell led 4 Timberwolves in double figures scoring, with Malik Beasley including 14 factors, Juan Hernangomez hitting for 12 factors, and Jarrett Culver including one other 12 off the bench.



















Detroit Pistons 100-106 Sacramento Kings

De’Aaron Fox had 23 factors and 7 assists as Sacramento gained for the fifth time in six video games by downing visiting Detroit.

Buddy Hield provided 19 factors and 6 rebounds, and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 15 factors for the Kings. Harry Giles contributed 12 factors and 7 rebounds, Harrison Barnes had 10 factors and Alex Len powered for eight factors, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Christian Wooden led the Pistons, who've misplaced eight of their previous 9 video games, with 20 factors and 12 rebounds. Brandon Knight had 16 factors and 7 assists. Detroit level guard Derrick Rose left the sport within the second quarter with an ankle harm. He completed with 9 factors.



















Washington Wizards 124-110 Golden State Warriors

Bradley Beal broke the franchise document for consecutive 25-point video games along with his 18th straight, a game-high 34-point efficiency that lifted Washington over host Golden State in San Francisco.

Beal shot 10 for 24 from the sphere and seven for 9 on 3-pointers for the Wizards, who’re 1-1 on a four-game Western swing. He broke Walt Bellamy’s document of 17 video games, set in 1962, and in addition had a team-high eight assists and 5 steals in 35 minutes.

Andrew Wiggins had a team-high 27 factors for the Warriors, who had been searching for their first successful streak because the final time they noticed — and beat — the Wizards on Feb. Three in Washington.



















