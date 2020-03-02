lebron-james-vs.-zion-williamson-rematch-a-direct-clash-of-supernatural-forces

After they met for the primary time on an NBA courtroom final week, it was extra of a feeling-out course of than toe-to-toe battle.

LeBron James and the Lakers bested rookie Zion Williamson and the Pelicans 118-109 in that Tuesday conflict, however they didn’t match up in opposition to each other on memorable performs. Williamson typically deferred offensively to Brandon Ingram, who poured in a team-high 34 factors.

That they had a extra private battle Sunday, every main their groups in scoring and exchanging highlight-reel blows all through. James nailed a clutch 3-pointer within the fourth quarter in Williamson’s face, however Williamson drove by James on a few events. James completed with 34 factors, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Williamson had 35 factors and 7 rebounds.

After James and the Lakers once more prevailed, this time 122-114, James appeared to supply Williamson prolonged recommendation at midcourt.

MORE: NBA groups going through essentially the most stress main as much as playoffs

Right here is the late 3-pointer from James that put Los Angeles up 116-111:

Right here some slicing and dicing from James on Williamson earlier within the contest:

And right here is Williamson reaching his career-high of 35 factors over James:

Following the sport, each gamers had been complimentary of one another as anticipated.

“The league is in nice fingers,” James stated of Williamson (in addition to different prime first- and second-year NBA gamers) in a postgame TV interview.

Los Angeles and New Orleans won’t meet once more this season.