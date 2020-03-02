late-grabban-strike-denies-boro

Lewis Grabban’s sensible end earned Nottingham Forest a late level in opposition to Middlesbrough as they drew 2-2 on the Riverside Stadium on Monday evening.

Ryan Yates had put Forest in entrance within the first half of the Sky Wager Championship encounter, however targets from Rudy Gestede and Lewis Wing – each earlier than half-time – seemingly had Boro on their technique to a significant win that might have lifted them out of the relegation zone.

How the groups lined up

Championship desk

However Grabban’s unorthodox effort from shut vary on 86 minutes ensured the spoils have been shared, and Boro would stay some extent from security.

Picture:

Forest’s Lewis Grabban celebrates scoring his facet’s second aim



It was a great finish to the sport for Forest, who would not have risen above fourth within the desk even with a win, however they’re now eight factors behind Leeds in second and three off of Fulham in third. There may be, nevertheless, now six factors between themselves and Bristol Metropolis in seventh.

A topsy-turvy conflict on the Riverside

Picture:

Rudy Gestede scored Boro’s first aim of the sport



After a tentative begin on the Riverside, the opening aim got here largely out of nowhere on 29 minutes. Alfa Semedo held off Paddy McNair to sq. for Sammy Ameobi, after which he shifted it shortly to Yates on the sting of the field, who turned nicely earlier than selecting out the underside nook.

Boro had gained only one recreation all season after falling behind – on 21 events – however they staged a exceptional comeback earlier than half-time. The equaliser on 40 minutes got here from a nook as McNair’s free-kick was nodded throughout aim by Harold Moukoudi, and Gestede popped as much as head residence his eighth aim in 10 video games in opposition to Forest.

Crew information Jonathan Woodgate made three modifications to his Middlesbrough facet as Marvin Johnson, Paddy McNair and Rudy Gestede got here in for George Pal, George Saville and Ashley Fletcher. Whereas Alfa Semedo changed Tiago Silva for Nottingham Forest.

4 minutes later, they have been in entrance following a exceptional counter-attack. It took simply 11 seconds for the ball to journey from Aynsley Pears to the again of the Forest internet. The goalkeeper set Hayden Coulson on his approach, and he charged ahead earlier than discovering Wing. Brice Samba obtained a giant hand to his effort, however he could not preserve the ball from sneaking over the road.

LISTEN to the newest Sky Sports activities EFL Podcast

Obtain it right here to pay attention later

Subscribe through Apple podcasts | Castbox | Spotify

Sabri Lamouchi responded within the second half with a string of modifications. Adama Diakhaby, Joao Carvalho and John Bostock have been all regularly launched as Forest sought a approach again into the sport, however Boro’s resilience saved them largely at bay.

Picture:

Grabban levelled for the guests within the 86th minute on the Riverside





















0:33



Grabban’s pretty end



That was till the guests’ equaliser. It was good from Grabban, too, as he confirmed all his attacking nous to sneak into the six-yard field after a shot from the sting of the field had looped excessive into the air. He then used his power to carry off Pears earlier than utilizing the spin of the ball – together with his again to aim – to flick it over the road.

What the managers mentioned…

Middlesbrough’s Jonathan Woodgate: “I assumed it was [a foul on Pears] to be sincere with you. 9 out of 10 occasions that is getting given. The referee in my view did not make the suitable resolution, nevertheless it occurs and we transfer on from it.

“I assumed we deserved the win. The response, particularly after they went forward, was good. I’ve obtained to stay constructive with my gamers and preserve them going for the subsequent recreation in opposition to Charlton. We have simply obtained to win as many as we are able to now. We have to put a run collectively.”

Nottingham Forest’s Sabri Lamouchi: “We missed plenty of possibilities. We began [poorly] and I used to be solely proud of the final 10, 15 minutes once we performed with extra high quality, extra merely and with extra depth.

“However we deserved some extent and we might have gained it on the finish.”

Man of the Match: Hayden Coulson

Man of the Match – @Boro’s Hayden Coulson. 🅰️ First help for Middlesbrough

Joint-most possibilities created in recreation

Most dribbles and 2nd most photographs for Middlesbrough in recreation pic.twitter.com/q8c0l4JDXg — Sky Sports activities Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 2, 2020

An excellent, direct show from the 21-year-old Middlesbrough academy graduate. Every little thing good concerning the residence facet in an attacking sense got here by way of Coulson, whose good run arrange the aim that actually should have seen them win the sport.

What’s subsequent?

Nottingham Forest are again on Sky Sports activities on Friday evening as they host Millwall. Kick-off is at 7pm forward of a 7.45pm kick-off. Middlesbrough head to Charlton for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday.