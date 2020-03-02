lampard:-kepa-has-a-chelsea-future





















Frank Lampard says goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has a future on the membership after not beginning a sport since January 21

Frank Lampard has praised the angle of Kepa Arrizabalaga and says the goalkeeper has a future at Chelsea.

Kepa has not performed for the reason that 2-2 draw with Arsenal on January 21, a match which got here 4 days after his late error gave Newcastle United a 1-Zero win over the Blues at St James’ Park.

Lampard described that end result as a “sucker punch” in his speedy post-match evaluation however a clearer concept of his evaluation of the goalkeeper’s efficiency has since been supplied by his choice of Willy Cabellero for the next six video games.

Chelsea play runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool within the FA Cup on Tuesday evening and Lampard hinted the time could also be proper to recall Kepa, who turned the costliest goalkeeper on the earth when he moved to London from Athletic Bilbao for £71.6m in August 2018.

“He is been skilled, as anticipated,” stated Lampard, who made eight modifications to his beginning line-up within the earlier spherical of the FA Cup.

“He is skilled effectively and he is saved his head down, supported the workforce. I say the identical each week as a result of I get requested this each week, however he is been good.”

Lampard is assured the workforce he selects to play Premier League leaders Liverpool within the FA Cup will probably be aggressive

When requested if Kepa has a long-term future below him, Lampard stated: “Sure. Each participant right here is accountable for their future when it comes to how they play and the way they practice.

“That is Chelsea and we’re making an attempt to shut the hole to the highest. There’s no one who could be relaxed or unfastened, we’re pushing on daily basis. In fact in the summertime we have a look at the group as an entire however we’re not trying past the sport tomorrow evening.”

By way of his choice for the sport towards Liverpool, Lampard stated: “This will probably be a workforce that offers every little thing to attempt to get by means of to the following spherical. I imagine within the squad and typically you need to make modifications. We make them case by case and sport by sport.

“However the workforce we choose will give every little thing to compete with Liverpool. We have competed with them twice this season and attempt to win.”