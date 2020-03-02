lad-heads-straight-to-aintree

Lake View Lad is unlikely to run once more earlier than the Randox Well being Grand Nationwide after being held up with a slight setback.

rainer Nick Alexander needed to ease down the 10-year-old’s work due to a sinus drawback.

It mustn’t have an effect on Lake View Lad’s preparation for the Aintree showpiece – through which he was pulled up 4 fences from house final 12 months, after being hampered when in direction of the rear of the sector.

Alexander mentioned: “He is nice, however he had a small sinus challenge – he he’d have most likely run within the Premier Chase at Kelso on Saturday if it hadn’t been for that, which is a bit annoying.

“He is in at Cheltenham (within the Ultima Handicap Chase), however I feel we’ll go straight to Aintree with him.”

The gray, owned by Trevor Hemmings, has already resumed his big-race preparations.

“It ought to clear up in a short time,” added Alexander.

“He is again in work, anyway. It was only a small hold-up.

“We’d take him away for a gallop sooner or later. He ran a month in the past at Kelso over hurdles, so I am fairly pleased with that.”