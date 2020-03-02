la-county-announces-24-hour-voting-centers-to-open-monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In an effort to make voting as straightforward as attainable forward of Tuesday’s main election, Los Angeles County officers are opening six 24-hour voting facilities throughout the county.

Dean Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, stated Sunday that six areas will supply “Around the Clock Voting” beginning Monday at eight a.m. and persevering with by means of the shut of polls at eight p.m. on Tuesday.

The facilities are on the following areas:



— RR/CC Headquarters in Norwalk, 12400 Imperial Hwy.



— The East L.A. Docs Hospital, 4060 Whittier Blvd.



— The Hilton Backyard Inn in Valencia, 27710 The Previous Rd.



— The Nice Caesar’s Banquet Corridor in Tujunga



— Luxe Sundown Boulevard Lodge, 11461 Sundown Blvd.



— 4 Factors By Sheraton LAX Lodge, 9750 Airport Blvd.

Officers additionally reminded Los Angeles voters Sunday that the L.A. Metro and several other different public transportation companies will supply free fare all day on Tuesday to assist individuals get to the polls.

Practically 1,000 voting facilities have opened up throughout the county since Feb. 22. In all, inside the first eight days of this voting interval, 93,000 individuals have forged ballots in Los Angeles County, although there are greater than 5 million registered voters within the county.

For the closest voting heart to you, click on right here. For an inventory of poll drop-off websites, click on right here.

