kylie-jenner-&-stormi,-2,-twin-in-mommy-&-me-dior-dresses-&-the-pics-are-beyond-cute

Kylie Jenner shared the final word twinning pictures along with her 2-year-old Stormi Webster on March 2! The mommy-daughter duo look lovely in matching pink and white Dior attire throughout their seaside trip.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are twinning in new trip pictures and we are able to hardly deal with the cuteness! The make-up mogul, 22, and her 2-year-old daughter are pictured in matching Dior attire in a brand new publish Kylie shared on Instagram on Monday morning. And, Kylie doesn’t wish to waste one minute of the time she has left to match with Stormi earlier than she will get older.

“I hope she wants to match w me forever,” the proud mother captioned the lovable snap, during which Stormi is sporting her signature pout. Kylie, who rocked a straw hat and Dior bag, is pictured holding her daughter. “Beautiful!!!!!!” her huge sis, Khloe Kardashian commented.

Kylie additionally shared a sequence of solo photographs of Stormi in her pink and white Dior gown. “Boat day with bestie,” she captioned the publish. The baby, who stepped out in a pair of clear and pink jelly sandals, confirmed off two curly buns in her hair.

Within the first picture, Stormi is pictured sitting in a golf cart along with her toy child doll by her facet. The second snap exhibits her holding onto a pole on the boat with a lollypop in her mouth.

Forward of her latests posts, Kylie shared one other mommy and me snap of her with Stormi on the seaside. The pair held palms as they made their method to the ocean of their swimsuits.

Kylie and Stormi jetted off to a tropical location on February 28, as seen in a publish on Kylie’s Instagram that confirmed her sitting on a non-public jet. “Brb baby,” she captioned the picture.

The mommy-daughter duo are joined by a few of Kylie’s pals, together with, Anastasia Karanikolaou. The longtime friends have been sharing bikini pictures and different snaps to each their Instagram feeds and tales.

Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, doesn’t seem like on the journey. It’s unclear if he and Kylie are again collectively after their break up final fall. Nonetheless, issues appear to be pointing in that path.

The exes reunited for lunch on Sunday, March 1, together with their daughter, following Kylie and Stormi’s trip. The trio was noticed stepping out of Kylie’s beige Mercedes G-Wagon in Calabasas, California.

Over the weekend, Kylie shared a slew of throwback pictures with Travis whereas sitting courtside at a 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder basketball sport — one of many first time the couple was photographed collectively. “It’s a mood,” Kylie captioned the pics, which she shared on her Instagram Tales.