kylie-jenner-&-stormi,-2,-reunite-with-travis-scott-in-calabasas-amidst-rumors-they’re-back-together

Contemporary off their lavish journey to the Bahamas, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster had a candy household lunch date with dad Travis Scott!

Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 27, have everybody asking “are they, or aren’t they?” The exes reunited as soon as once more for lunch on Sunday, Mar. 1 with their lovable daughter Stormi Webster, 2. The trio have been noticed in Calabasas, California stepping out of Kylie’s swanky all-beige Mercedes G-Wagon, which she had re-painted nearly a yr in the past. Doting dad Travis sweetly held Stormi in his arms, and so they regarded so lovable collectively! Little Stormi stored her hair in a excessive bun similar to Kylie, rocking a white t-shirt, grey overalls and the cutest beige-and-black Nikes. The AstroWorld rapper echoed his daughter’s laid again vibe in a navy bomber jacket, brown baseball cap, black pants and a pair of Nike footwear that look like from his upcoming collaboration.

Contemporary off her ladies’ getaway to the Bahamas, Kylie was completely glowing! The make-up mogul confirmed off her toned abs in a fitted black crop high, paired with a low rise pair of grey sweatpants, a leather-based jacket, and Nike sneakers. We’re getting the vibe that the Jenner-Webster clan are positively a Nike household, however nobody wants to inform Kanye West, who’s Yeezy designs are one in all Adidas’ hottest objects. Kylie added her personal private contact to the footwear with a child pink pair of laces, which is understood to be her favourite coloration. Nonetheless sporting her attractive honey highlights, she stored her hair again in a black velvet scrunchie and accessorized with a black crossbody bag, gold hoop earrings and a pair of sun shades. The household was joined by a safety guard, who could possibly be noticed behind Travis and Stormi in a photograph.

The sighting comes simply two days after Kylie posted a seemingly cryptic collection of posts to her Instagram story that hinted she could possibly be again on with Travis. The posts have been pictures of the pair sitting court docket aspect at a Houston Rockets sport again in Might 2017, and the pics positively regarded flirty!

Kylie Jenner is seen exiting her Mercedes Benz G-wagon as she joins ex Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster for lunch in Calabasas on Sunday, Mar. 1 (Backgrid).

Within the first, the “Sicko Mode” rapper seems to whisper in Kylie’s ear, adopted by a second the place he gently strokes her head, and a 3rd the place Kylie provides him the bed room eyes. “It’s..a..mood,” she added over the pictures — main followers to suppose they reunited romantically!

Travis Scott sweetly holds daughter Stormi Webster, 2, as they head to lunch. A safety guard, who might be seen behind Travis, joined the household on the outing. (BACKGRID)

Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner lately addressed the subject in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “I don’t know if they’re back together,” she instructed the speak present host, including that Kylie and Travis are “great co-parents.” Travis and Kylie have positively proved that, and have been seen taking Stormi to an indoor trampoline park in Woodland Hills simply final weekend! The household later stopped for a candy deal with at Afters Ice Cream.

In an interview printed earlier this month in Harper’s Bazaar, Kylie opened up concerning the present standing of her relationship with Travis. “We have such a great relationship…We’re like best friends,” she gushed to the journal. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”