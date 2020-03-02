Kylie Jenner Is Rocking A Ridiculously Long Braid — Her Hair Is Dragging On The Ground



Kylie Jenner is rocking a ridiculously lengthy braid — it’s so lengthy, her hair is dragging on the bottom and social media is letting her know simply what they consider the look. Kylie’s been within the Bahamas on trip and on Sunday, she shared photographs of herself, posing poolside. Her hair has been a honey-blonde shade and followers have liked the look. However the reactions and responses coming in as Kylie shows her Rapunzel-length braid aren’t as constructive. Some have even remarked that her hair appears like a rat’s tail! Others are suggesting that if she went within the pool with that braid, she might get sucked underwater and drown!

Kylie had her curves on full show in a one-piece bathing swimsuit that complemented her pores and skin tone and pure coloring. The braid, nevertheless, gave the impression to be a distraction for a lot of who checked out Kylie’s photographs on her Instagram account. Kylie has 164.Four million Instagram followers and lots of merely weren’t feeling the braid.

You may even see a photograph under the place Kylie was seated on a diving board whereas her hair dragged on the bottom under.

Khloe Kardashian chimed in, “Don’t ever call me extra again.”

Jamie Lynn Spears remarked that she thought Kylie’s hair was a snake.

Kylie continued to share extra photographs together with her hair on the bottom. Within the photograph under, Kylie twisted her physique and bent over to the facet together with her toes over the water. The braid hovered over the swimming poolK

Kylie shared a number of extra photographs. Within the second image within the slideshow under, Kylie’s braid is dragging within the sand. Somebody left the remark, “Girl, the horse tail has got to go.”

One other particular person wrote, “Who lied to her and told her this hair looked good?”

Kylie shared a photograph of herself from the entrance view. She held her face in her palms and also you couldn’t see the braid from the entrance. Nonetheless, some remarked that Kylie didn’t seem like herself within the photograph.

She shared another photograph on her Instagram wall displaying off her lengthy braid. Kylie additionally shared photographs of herself sporting the hair on her Instagram story.

What do you consider Kylie Jenner’s ridiculously lengthy braid? Do you just like the look on her?



