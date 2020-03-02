kylie-jenner-and-stormi-webster-are-twinning-during-tropical-girls’-trip

One other day, one other mother-daughter outfit slay for Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster.

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics magnificence mogul took to Instagram to showcase her and the 2-year-old daughter’s most up-to-date twinning second, which occurred throughout their tropical women’ journey getaway. Sporting white clothes that characteristic the Dior brand printed throughout in pink lettering, Kylie and her mini regarded completely lovable as they soaked up the solar and flashed the digicam their finest pouts.

Excited to point out off their coordinating look, Kylie captioned the pic, “i hope she needs to match w me ceaselessly.”

To decorate the look, the 22-year-old, who was rocking her newly-dyed bronde hair, styled her off-the-shoulder mini gown with an identical Dior bucket bag, a classy straw hat and white sun shades. Taking a cue from her fashionista mother, Stormi paired her gown with the identical purse the Kylie Pores and skin founder, in addition to pink and white jelly sandals and the chicest accent of all: Her child doll.