Kourtney And Kim Kardashian Wear Latex By Balmain At Paris Fashion Week — Not Everyone Likes The Looks



Supply: The Hapa Blonde/Instagram

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian wore a number of latex outfits from Blamian’s upcoming Fall 2020 assortment, throughout Paris trend week, however not everyone seems to be a fan of the seems. Whereas Kourtney caught to 1 outfit, Kourtney wore three completely different ensembles, all from Balmain. The Hapa Blonde captured a number of photographs of the Kardashians sporting the outfits that featured pores and skin tight, moist seems. Kourtney was photographed with out the jacket whereas Kim added the jacket to every outfit she wore. The jacket contains a cinched waist and pays homage to the 80s with shoulder pads. All eyes have been on Kim though the streets have been crammed with fashions galore. Superstar stylist Dani Michelle styled Kourtney Kardashian and Marni x Marni styled Kim. Each Kim Kardashian and the Hapa Blonde shared a number of photographs of the sisters sporting their outfits.

Kim wore the identical outfit, in three completely different colours. Whereas Kim’s prime featured a tie on the waist, Kourtney’s was straight lower with none further gildings. Kourtney paired her outfit with black boots, whereas Kim wore her husband’s Yeezy’s season eight PVC wedge thong sandals for about $900.

You might even see a photograph of Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian as Kim wore her first, Balmain latex outfit on Sunday within the photograph beneath.

KOURT x BALMAIN #KourtneyKardashian @kourtneykardash @Balmain pic.twitter.com/5AIqOPx8aY — The Hapa Blonde (@thehapablonde) March 2, 2020

Right here is the primary look that Kim Kardashian wore. Along with the peach-colored latex outfit, Kim additionally wore her hair in considered one of her longest braids but. The lengthy braid comes on the identical time that her youthful sister Kylie Jenner shared photographs of herself with a fair longer braid.

Balmain Latex Look 1 pic.twitter.com/jJIl2zCfNm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 1, 2020

You might even see a number of further photographs of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian sporting their Balmain outfits beneath.

Paris Love! 📸 ⁦@thehapablonde⁩ pic.twitter.com/gKREW9sXgw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 1, 2020

Kim Kardashian additionally wore the identical outfit in a darkish brown shade for her re-evaluation.

Balmain Latex Look 2 pic.twitter.com/9gvCiEVcX4 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 1, 2020

Kim’s third and last latex search for the night was a light-pink, blush shade. You might even see that outfit beneath.

Kim in her third @balmain FW 20/21 look this night. #KimKardashian #KKW pic.twitter.com/SvpftcJeey — The Hapa Blonde (@thehapablonde) March 1, 2020

You possibly can see a number of photographs of the outfit from the Balmain runway.

Seems straight from the Balmain runway 🔥 Images by @thehapablonde and Daniele Oberrauch pic.twitter.com/ydUwAPfMQk — The Wests (@kuwthewests) March 1, 2020

Right here is Kim Kardashian sporting all three outfits side-by-side.

three LOOKS

Hair: @ChrisAppleton1

Make-up: @1maryphillips

Stylist: @marnixmarni

Designer: @Balmain

📸 @thehapablonde pic.twitter.com/scv8OpiRFE — KKW MAFIA (@KKWMAFIA) March 2, 2020

Who do you suppose wore Balmain higher: Kourtney or Kim Kardashian?

Do you just like the latex look on the sisters? Are you a fan of Balmain?



