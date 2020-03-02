klopp:-i’d-be-an-idiot-to-doubt-my-boys





















Jurgen Klopp downplayed Liverpool’s loss at Watford on Saturday

Jurgen Klopp admits there was no level ranting and raving at his Liverpool gamers simply to make himself really feel higher after they misplaced their unbeaten Premier League report at Watford.

The shock 3-Zero reverse at Vicarage Street ended a 44-match undefeated run within the prime flight and likewise prevented the Reds setting a brand new Premier League report of 19 successive victories.

However, as an alternative of laying into his gamers after their poorest efficiency in over a 12 months, Klopp gave them a calculated evaluation of the place they’d gone flawed after re-watching the match on his return house on Saturday as he appreciates what they’ve achieved this season.

Klopp mentioned he could be an “fool” if he now started to doubt their character and now not belief them.

“It might probably occur that I get indignant with the gamers, however I did not get indignant with the gamers on this assembly,” he mentioned.

“From a commonsense standpoint, if I’m going in that assembly and shout at them like they’ve misplaced the final 10 video games in a row due to a nasty perspective, that may be actually unusual.

“I’m not that after the assembly I really feel higher. I’m within the boys getting the appropriate data and it may be extra emotional – I might not say indignant – or much less emotional.

“If that you must analyse, you analyse and evaluation is just not actually emotional. It’s trying on the details and we had been simply not ok. That’s the straightforward reply.”

After two defeats in three matches, having additionally misplaced within the Champions League to Atletico Madrid, the FA Cup journey to Chelsea takes on additional significance for the Reds by way of regaining the momentum they’d earlier than the mid-season break.

The message was not misplaced on the gamers and Klopp is assured they’re able to, in one in all his favorite phrases, “strike again”.

“There was no applause. They do not come to me and say, ‘That was an awesome assembly boss’,” he added.

“After all, they wish to strike again. That is an distinctive group of gamers. The state of affairs we’re in is particular. Who can provide us recommendation?

“We got here via an unbelievable lengthy interval with unbelievable performances, sensational soccer, great objectives, nice success – till this level.

“I’m not somewhat bit unsure concerning the character of the boys and I might be an actual fool if I might be to be trustworthy as a result of they deserve my belief, my religion they usually do not lose it after a nasty sport.”