klobuchar’s-minnesota-rally-canceled-amid-protesters-for-myon-burrell

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Protesters calling for Myon Burrell’s launch prompted the cancellation of Amy Klobuchar’s rally in St. Louis Park Sunday night.

Organizers gathered exterior of St. Louis Park Excessive College with indicators and megaphones in help that Burrell was wrongfully convicted in 2002. Klobuchar was the Hennepin County legal professional on the time.

Protestors entered the @amyklobuchar rally at St. Louis Park HS. The group is right here in help of Myon Burrell, convicted of killing a young person a number of years in the past, for which he maintains his innocence. Sen. Klobuchar was the county legal professional throughout Burrell's first trial.

The protesters made their means into the rally and onto the stage, which delayed Klobuchar’s rally scheduled to begin at eight p.m. After a few 40-minute delay, the rally was confirmed to be canceled.

BREAKING: The @amyklobuchar rally has been CANCELED.

“The campaign offered a meeting with the Senator if they (protestors) would leave the stage after being on stage for more than an hour. After the group initially agreed, they backed out of the agreement and we are cancelling the event,” Klobuchar’s marketing campaign spokesperson stated.

St. Louis Park Police are on the scene, however haven’t finished something but.