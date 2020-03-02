kim-zolciak-biermann,-41,-looks-unrecognizable-in-throwback-photo-from-the-90’s

Twenty-five years in the past, Kim Zolciak was a 16-year-old with curly, brunette hair! The ‘RHOA’ alum posted the cutest throwback pic and he or she’s virtually unrecognizable in 1995.

Kim Zolciak, is that you just?? The Actual Housewives of Atlanta alum is understood for her platinum blonde hair, plumped up lips, and fabulous Georgia life. However as soon as upon a time, she was a simply 16-year-old brunette dwelling Florida. Kim, 41, shared a stunning throwback picture from 1995 on Instagram that confirmed her as an lovable teenager, and it threw her followers for a loop. Within the picture, which you’ll be able to see under, Kim is completely tanned and sporting a multi-colored floral bikini prime and gold cross necklace.

Whereas she’s well-known for sporting blonde wigs and extensions, she’s rocking her pure brunette curls right here, in addition to some smokey eyeshadow and nude lipgloss. The entire look is very 1990s. Kim captioned the pic, “My 16 year old self with my cousin Lindsey ❤️ How about those highlights 🙈.” Kim’s buddies and fellow Bravo stars had been all concerning the throwback. “Omg you were so gorgeous! I was not cute at 16 lol,” Shahs of Sundown star Lilly Ghalichi commented. “Omg love this,” The Actual Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi wrote.

Kim and her 16-year-old self are equally cute! And actually, it doesn’t appear like she’s aged a day. She’s even taking fashion and wonder cues from her beautiful daughter, Brielle Biermann, 23. Like Brielle, Kim took a break from lip fillers. However since Brielle determined to get just a bit filler once more, so did Kim.

Kim even posted pics and movies from the physician’s workplace to point out off her plumper pout after getting hem refilled. “So I jumped on the Brielle Biermann band wagon as well,” she stated in a single video, including, “I really wanted them closer to my nose per say … I wanted like a little pout here in the center. And I really wanted my line to be defined.”