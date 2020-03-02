Kim Kardashian Stuns In Insanely Long Thigh-Length Ponytail – See Her New Hairstyle

Kim Kardashian arrived at Paris Style Week on March 1 when she regarded fabulous with a brilliant lengthy ponytail that ended all the best way at her thighs.

In relation to Kim Kardashian, 39, you by no means know what the star goes to whip out and he or she utterly shocked us when she arrived at Paris Style Week on March 1, rocking a thigh-length ponytail. Kim regarded fabulous when she rocked a head-to-toe brown latex Balmain ensemble that hugged her curvaceous determine completely. Whereas we liked her outfit, it was her lengthy ponytail that stole the present.

Her hair was completed by longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who slick Kim’s hair again into a brilliant excessive ponytail with an summary deep aspect half. Whereas the entrance of her was slick again, the again featured an identical brown latex hair tie whereas her jet black hair was down in a brilliant straight and smooth ponytail. The size of Kim’s hair ended all the best way under her butt, making this the longest ponytail she has ever rocked.

Kim slayed this tremendous lengthy ponytail nevertheless it seems it was simply extensions, contemplating later that day, Kim rocked her second latex outfit, this time in pink, with a blunt bob. She ditched the tremendous lengthy hair for a jet black middle-parted smooth and straight ‘do. Kim has been rocking the stylish blunt bob a ton these previous few months and it simply could also be our favourite coiffure from the star.

Kim Kardashian was out throughout Paris Style Week on March 1 when she rocked this brown latex Balmain outfit with a slicked again lengthy ponytail. (SplashNews)

Kim Kardashian’s tremendous lengthy ponytail was completed by longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who gave her a smooth & straight pony that ended all the best way at her thighs. (Shutterstock)

In relation to Kim, she is continually attempting out completely different hairstyles and new lengths, however one factor is for certain – she at all times manages to drag off no matter coiffure it’s.