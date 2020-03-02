Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Twin in Risqué Latex Outfits in Paris

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian shined vivid in almost matching appears in Paris on Sunday.
The sisters slipped into skintight latex outfits by Balmain, which had been recent off-the-runway. Kim, husband Kanye West and their eldest daughter North West, and Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick had been within the metropolis for Paris Trend Week.
The KKW Magnificence founder wore a caramel-colored jacket and matching high and pants and even a hair tie, paired with stiletto sandals. Kourtney, then again, skipped the jacket, choosing a chocolate high and matching pants, paired with black leather-based boots and a black clutch.
Fashions had debuted each outfits simply days in the past on the runway in the course of the Balmain womenswear fall/winter 2020/2021 present in Paris. Kim posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday a video displaying a number of items by the model ready for her in her resort room.
“Simply received to Paris and look who’s in my room,” she stated. “Contemporary off the Balmain runway.”
That is insane. Olivier you’re too good to me,” she added, referring to Olivier Rousteing, the style home’s artistic director.
The sisters sported their appears at Kanye’s Sunday Service at Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord.
Kim was later noticed sporting a darkish chocolate model of her earlier Balmain outfit, paired with an extended matching jacket and shoulder-length hoop earrings, whereas leaving her resort.
Holding Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at eight p.m., solely on E!
