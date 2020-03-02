kim-and-kourtney-kardashian-flaunt-body-goals-in-latex-at-kanye-west’s-sunday-service-in-paris

WENN/FayesVision

Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian had been twinning in latex whereas attending Kanye West‘s Sunday Service in Paris. The “Protecting Up with the Kardashians” stars shocked as they slipped into skintight latex outfits by Balmain for the Sunday, March 1 occasion.

Kim opted for a mustard latex outfit, which was recent off-the-runway, that consisted of a blazer and matching high. Wanting like somebody who’s in superhero film, the KKW Magnificence founder accomplished her model with mustard trousers, a clutch and a pair of open-toed pumps. In the meantime, she styled her hair in a glossy ponytail.

Her and Kanye’s daughter North West additionally regarded equally fashionable that day. The 6-year-old rocked a black leather-based blazer and matching pants. Beneath her blazer, she wore a gray high and pulled her hair up into two cute buns.

Kourtney, then again, turned heads in a chocolate high and matching pants whereas attending the service which passed off at Theatre des Bouffes du Nord. Opting out a blazer to additional flaunt her curves, Kourtney paired the look with black leather-based boots and a black clutch.

The outfits had been simply debuted days in the past on the runway in the course of the Balmain womenswear fall/winter 2020/2021 present within the metropolis of affection. Kim beforehand shared a sneak peek at her outfit selection for the Sunday Service in an Instagram submit. “Simply acquired to Paris and look who’s in my room,” Kim stated in a video that she posted on Instagram Tales on Saturday, February 29. “Recent off the Balmain runway.”

“That is insane. Olivier you’re too good to me,” she added, referring to Olivier Rousteing, the style home’s inventive director.

Kanye’s Sunday Service in Paris was additionally attended by mannequin Joan Small. The rapper has introduced the spiritual choir and prayer group throughout america earlier than increasing internationally. He lately held a service in his hometown of Chicago whereas he was on the town for the NBA All-Star Recreation.