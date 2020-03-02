khloe-kardashian’s-“saucy”-new-photo-leaves-tristan-thompson-drooling

Tristan Thompson cannot cease commenting on Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram posts.

The Cleveland Cavaliers participant stored up his social media streak after the Preserving Up With the Kardashians star shared a photograph of herself sporting a two-piece “Lively Intimates” set from her Good American line on Monday.

“Blink and will probably be summer time,” she captioned the snapshot. “Keep prepared so that you by no means need to prepare.”

After seeing the submit, the athlete left her a bit message.

“Saucy,” he wrote within the feedback part together with a sequence of emojis, together with a drooling one and a heart-eyes one.

This wasn’t the primary time Tristan had reacted to certainly one of Khloe’s posts. Simply yesterday, the basketball participant posted two heart-eye emojis beneath Khloe’s selfie. He additionally praised the fact star in a tribute for her 35th birthday and wrote “perfection” beneath a horny snap again in November.

It has been a bit over a yr since Khloe and Tristan referred to as it quits following his dishonest scandals. Nonetheless, they proceed to co-parent their 1-year-old daughter True Thompson.