khloe-kardashian-shares-hot-new-pic-&-tristan-thompson-can’t-resist-leaving-‘saucy’-comment

Tristan Thompson was dazzled by Khloe Kardashian’s newest scorching pic, displaying her stress-free in a skimpy activewear set. He simply needed to go away a flirty remark for her!

Saucy! Tristan Thompson clearly couldn’t assist himself when he noticed an extremely horny photograph of ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian on Instagram. The Cleveland Cavaliers star, 28, dropped a flirty touch upon her March 2 submit, which confirmed her lounging in her girly lavatory in a white bra high and thong from her Good American line. Within the photograph, which you’ll be able to see beneath, Khloe, 35, is hanging a pose that exhibits off her flat abdomen, her cleavage, and her hips to perfection. She captioned the submit, “Blink and it will be summer. Stay ready so you never have to get ready. Two piece Active Intimate set @goodamerican”. Khloe’s well-known family and friends have been all about her unbelievable selfie.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, wrote, “Jane and Suzanne stay ready 💪🏼,” referring to Jane Fonda and Suzanne Somers, two actresses with well-known exercise tapes. Kylie Jenner, 22, commented, “ok !!!!!!!! 😍” whereas Khloe’s pal and Good American CEO Emma Grede wrote, “YESSSSSSSSSS!!!!! 👑”. Oh, and Tristan chimed in, too, with a majorly suggestive remark, which you’ll be able to see beneath: “saucy” plus the guts eyes and drooling emojis. The responses to his remark have been blended, with a few of Khloe’s associates sympathizing together with her ex-boyfriend. The others have been simply calling him out. “Dude do you need some water or something? Stop sounding so thirsty and creepy. You’re getting on everyone’s damn nerves,” one particular person replied. Ouch!

Seeing a flirty remark courtesy of Tristan on one among Khloe’s scorching pics is par for the course now, although. When Khloe posted a pic displaying herself carrying a horny, golden pantsuit with nothing beneath, Tristan commented, “✨Did someone say sparkle?!✨ I’m so in love with this suit ✨”. Yeah, extra like so in love with her.

Tristan Thompson’s touch upon his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian’s racy Instagram selfie, 3/2/20

Khloe clearly doesn’t thoughts the feedback, as he’s nonetheless leaving them. As a supply not too long ago advised HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, she’s truly “softened” a bit after seeing how loving he’s with their toddler daughter, True Thompson. “It’s definitely helped her with forgiveness. True is everything to her and seeing how happy she gets when her daddy is around, does make Khloe want him around more.”