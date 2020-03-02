kendall-&-caitlyn-jenner-twin-in-black-as-they-step-out-for-malibu-lunch-date

Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner spent some high quality father-daughter time as they stepped out for lunch on the Malibu Nation Mart!

Caitlyn Jenner, 70, and Kendall Jenner, 24, have been noticed having a father-daughter lunch date! The duo twinned in black on the luxe Malibu Nation Mart on Sunday, Mar. 1, and it was so candy to see them spending time collectively. The at all times fashionable Kendall opted for a heat olive inexperienced sweater — excellent for Malibu’s cooler temperatures — that includes distinctive yellow stud particulars on the elbow. The Stuart Weitzman mannequin paired the comfy high with a large legged black pant, chunky black sneakers, and her go-to Matrix-inspired sun shades!

For her half, Caitlyn opted for a black skinny jean, holding heat with a a white sweater and matching quilted cream jacket. She rocked her highlighted hair — reminding us of Kylie Jenner‘s new honey locks — down, accessorizing with a low nude pump and stylish sunglasses! The Olympic gold medalist finished her ensemble with a black leather handbag which she held in her left hand. The pair were seen making their way through the complex’s out of doors car parking zone, as Caitlyn trailed barely behind Kendall, who held onto her automobile keys.

Notably lacking from the lunch was Kylie Jenner, 22, who’s presently having fun with a lavish seaside getaway with daughter Stormi, 2, and shut buddies Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel and Amber Asaly. The make-up mogul has been posting up a storm from the journey, together with a number of picture of the resort which appears to be like completely unimaginable. Kylie and Stassie each confirmed off their toned bikini our bodies in back-to-back movies shared yesterday, as they loved tequila pictures and grooved to some tunes.

Kylie was seen having fun with a dinner date along with her dad at Nobu in Malibu, nevertheless, on Dec. 28. Sofia Richie, 21, additionally joined in on the enjoyable. The pair arrived individually to eat on the world-famous restaurant — which is co-owned by Robert DeNiro — and each dressed for the event: Kylie opted for a pinstripe go well with, whereas Caitlyn rocked a cultured floral skirt and grey high.