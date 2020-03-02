kelly-ripa,-49,-breaks-a-sweat-in-tiny-shorts-&-leg-warmers-while-dancing-in-new-video

Kelly Ripa broke out her greatest strikes in a brand new video she posted to her Instagram account that noticed the ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ co-host grooving to Madonna’s 2005 tune, ‘Jump.’

Kelly Ripa is de facto placing the leap in Leap Yr! The Dwell With Kelly & Ryan co-host, 49, shared a model new video to her Instagram account on March 1, that featured the daytime host in a pair of black quick shorts, leg heaters, and sports activities bra. Kelly appeared match as ever transferring and grooving with AKT Studios personal Anna Kaiser to the tune “Jump” by Madonna. The video appeared much more like a music video than an impromptu seize of Kelly’s routine. As she danced across the studio, Kelly lastly adopted the cue of the music and jumped — or, really, leaped — into midair! “Happy #leapyear y’all!. Get ready to Jump,” she captioned the video.

In fact, Kelly isn’t hostile to exhibiting off her intense health routines on her social media platform, and on Feb. 5 revealed one other video of her enjoyable and flirty exercises! Kelly confirmed off her impressively toned physique whereas sporting a white sports activities bra and black leggings. Partnering with Anna Kaiser once more — who occurred to be Shakira‘s choreographer at one time in her profession — Kelly broke out her fiercest dance strikes and left all of her followers in absolute awe of her abilities!

Performing a routine to “The Water Dance” by Chris Porter that includes Pitbull, the previous cleaning soap star swiveled her hips and tapped her toes to the tune in fast style. The rigorous choreography was so fast-paced and intense that Kelly needed to cease for a breather. However her break solely took a second, after which she was proper again into the groove! Actually, she might have made a cameo throughout Sharkia and Jennifer Lopez‘s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance and even we wouldn’t have been shocked!

Followers of Kelly know simply how a lot the mom-of-three loves to remain in form. She all the time appears to be like her greatest whether or not she’s up early within the morning internet hosting Dwell or hitting the crimson carpet along with her equally enticing husband, Mark Consuelos, proper by her facet. As Kelly leaps into Leap Yr, we can not wait to see what fitness-inspo she shares with us subsequent!