katy-perry-says-she-and-taylor-swift-are-still-friends-and-“text-a-lot”

She additionally went on to reward Taylor for revealing extra about herself in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana:

“I used to be impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] as a result of I noticed some self-awareness beginning to occur and I noticed lots of vulnerability. I used to be actually excited for her to have the ability to present that to the world: that issues aren’t excellent, they don’t should be and it’s extra stunning once they aren’t. Regardless that it was troublesome, it was necessary to make that look within the music video as a result of individuals need individuals to look as much as. We wished it to be an instance of unity. Forgiveness is necessary. It’s so highly effective. For those who can forgive your enemy, that’s superb. As troublesome as it’s!”