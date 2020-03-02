katy-perry-reveals-her-current-friendship-status-with-taylor-swift

Is there nonetheless some “unhealthy blood” between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry?

The American Idol decide not too long ago opened up about her present friendship standing with the Lover songstress in a candid interview with Stellar journal. “We do not have a really shut relationship as a result of we’re very busy,” Perry revealed, “However we textual content quite a bit.”

Apart from the truth that they each have demanding schedules, the 35-year-old songstress defined that it was particularly “vital” for her to be a part of Swift’s “You Must Calm Down” music video. Followers will recall the dynamic duo dressed up in a burger and fries costume and confirmed their feud was fully over after they hugged and made up within the video.

“Although it was troublesome, it was vital to make that look within the music video as a result of folks need folks to look as much as,” Perry informed the publication. “We wished to be an instance of unity.”