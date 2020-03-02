Katrina Kaif Akshay Kumar Ajay Devgn Ranveer Singh at Sooryavanshi trailer launch

By
Gsr
-
0
1
katrina-kaif-akshay-kumar-ajay-devgn-ranveer-singh-at-sooryavanshi-trailer-launch

﻿




Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh at Sooryavanshi trailer launch | filmfare.com



















  1. Dwelling
  2. Images
  3. Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh At Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch

Rohit Shetty is extending his cop universe with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi this 12 months. Taking part in the titular position, Akshay Kumar might be seen romancing Katrina Kaif within the movie and the 2 different cops, Simmba and Singham may even be becoming a member of the forged for cameos. Not simply the film, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn are additionally current on the trailer launch of the movie in the present day. 

Twinning of their customized “Aa rahi hai Police” t-shirts, from Akshay Kumar, director Rohit Shetty to producer Karan Johar, all arrived to launch the a lot awaited trailer of the movie. Dropping some jaws, Katrina Kaif was the breath of contemporary air in her tangerine Dolce and Gabbana costume. Summery but horny, Katrina might need opted out of the costume code for the trailer launch, however she made positive she made it price our whereas. 

Take a look at the images of the group arriving for the grand trailer launch beneath. 



Akshay Kumar


1/14

Akshay Kumar



Akshay Kumar


2/14

Akshay Kumar



Akshay Kumar


3/14

Akshay Kumar



Katrina Kaif


4/14

Katrina Kaif



Ranveer Singh


5/14

Ranveer Singh



Katrina Kaif


6/14

Katrina Kaif



Ajay Devgn


7/14

Ajay Devgn



Ajay Devgn


8/14

Ajay Devgn



Rohit Shetty


9/14

Rohit Shetty



Rohit Shetty


10/14

Rohit Shetty



Rohit Shetty


11/14

Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty



Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty


12/14

Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty



Apoorva Mehta


13/14

Apoorva Mehta



Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty


14/14

Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif , Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar

Really useful for You

ajax-loaderLoading Subsequent Article…

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here