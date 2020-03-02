katrina-kaif-akshay-kumar-ajay-devgn-ranveer-singh-at-sooryavanshi-trailer-launch

Rohit Shetty is extending his cop universe with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi this 12 months. Taking part in the titular position, Akshay Kumar might be seen romancing Katrina Kaif within the movie and the 2 different cops, Simmba and Singham may even be becoming a member of the forged for cameos. Not simply the film, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn are additionally current on the trailer launch of the movie in the present day.

Twinning of their customized “Aa rahi hai Police” t-shirts, from Akshay Kumar, director Rohit Shetty to producer Karan Johar, all arrived to launch the a lot awaited trailer of the movie. Dropping some jaws, Katrina Kaif was the breath of contemporary air in her tangerine Dolce and Gabbana costume. Summery but horny, Katrina might need opted out of the costume code for the trailer launch, however she made positive she made it price our whereas.

Take a look at the images of the group arriving for the grand trailer launch beneath.