Karan Johar Kajol Manish Malhotra spotted at Deviâs screening



Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, Devi is a movie about 9 ladies from completely different backgrounds, clutched along with a typical struggling. All of them have been raped and because the brief movie progresses one can witness that unravelling on the display together with their respective tales. Starring Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashaswini Dayama, a particular screening of the brief movie was held within the metropolis this afternoon.Noticed attending the screening had been Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Pulkit Samrat, Sonali Bendre together with the forged of the movie. Devi has been produced by Electrical Apples Leisure for Massive Brief Movies and is now accessible on the net. Take a look at all the photographs from the occasion under.













