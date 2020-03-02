justin-timberlake-has-fun-movie-night-with-son-silas,-4,-after-jessica-is-spotted-without-ring

It was a father/son day trip for Justin Timberlake and his boy, Silas, on March 1! The pair loved a enjoyable film date collectively in TK.

Justin Timberlake was the final word doting dad when he took his son, Silas Timberlake, 4, to the flicks on March 1. The singer held his little man’s hand as they had been photographed on the theater. The 2 stored it informal in sweatshirts for his or her film date, with JT dressing down to stay low-key. This outing got here simply someday after Justin’s spouse, Jessica Biel, was photographed on a buying run — with out her marriage ceremony ring on! Followers couldn’t assist however discover Jessica’s naked finger on her solo outing, particularly after understanding the drama that this couple skilled on the finish of 2019.

In November, Justin was photographed trying fairly cozy together with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright. Video from the pair’s night out in New Orleans appeared to indicate them holding arms below the desk, and the pictures made headlines for weeks. Nonetheless, Jessica by no means took off her marriage ceremony ring (till now), and he or she and Justin have been photographed collectively a lot of instances for the reason that incident. Justin additionally issued a public apology to his spouse. After all, it’s attainable that she was simply having her ring cleaned when she stepped out on March 1, or perhaps she simply ran out of the home to run a fast errand with out placing it on!

It’s been made very clear that Justin and Jessica are specializing in making their relationship work in spite of everything of this drama. JT wrote a candy Instagram message to Jessica on Valentine’s Day, and he was by her facet on the premiere of season three of her present, The Sinner. Plus, they’ve been photographed out and about with Silas a number of instances within the final three months.

BACKGRID

Justin and Alisha continued to movie Palmer after the seemingly suggestive images went viral. On the time, her rep instructed HollywoodLife, “There is no validity to any rumor other than that [she and Justin] are filming together.” Not too long ago, Justin has been centered on selling his film, Trolls World Tour, which is due out on April 17.