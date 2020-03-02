justin-theroux-transforms-into-kyle-mooney’s-fit-trainer-in-‘snl’-sketch

WENN/Nicky Nelson/Instar

Apart from ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’ actor, Jake Gyllenhaal has additionally made a shock look on ‘Saturday Night time Reside’ over the February 29 weekend that was hosted by John Mulaney.

Mar 2, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Justin Theroux made a shock look on “Saturday Night time Reside” (SNL) over the weekend (February 29) to assist solid member Kyle Mooney get match.

The 48-year-old actor popped up in a sketch, during which Kyle determined to remodel himself after being not noted of host John Mulaney‘s proposed skit about male strippers.

In the course of the section, the star, together with a nutritionist, helped Kyle work on his physique, solely to be blindsided when John determined to chop the sketch and write one about nerdy guys as an alternative.

Elsewhere within the episode, Jake Gyllenhaal additionally stunned followers with an look alongside comic Mulaney, who hosted the sketch present for the third time.