justin-bieber’s-birthday-celebrations-continue-with-movie-night-alongside-hailey-bieber

Justin Bieber‘s birthday weekend was one for the books.

The pop star turned 26 on Sunday and celebrated with family members, together with spouse Hailey Bieber, with a low-key night at his home in Los Angeles. Hailey took to her Instagram Story on Sunday evening to indicate her followers the yard festivities. For the particular celebration, candles and lights have been arrange alongside a pool and seating space. A display was additionally arrange for them to look at motion pictures, together with Adam Sandler‘s The Marriage ceremony Singer.



“pleased birthday child :),” Hailey wrote alongside one Instagram Story video.

The 23-year-old star additionally took to Instagram to share a birthday tribute for her husband on Sunday.

“pleased birthday greatest good friend,” Hailey wrote alongside a sequence of photographs with Justin, together with from their wedding ceremony day. “thanks for placing a smile on my face each single day.. I really like you.”

On Saturday evening, the Biebers celebrated the “Yummy” singer’s birthday early with a romantic dinner at an Italian restaurant, and an evening out with 40 to 50 of his mates on the nightclub Delilah.