justin-bieber-celebrates-turning-26-early-with-‘birthday-gift’-hailey-baldwin

WENN

The ‘Yummy’ hitmaker has a low-key birthday celebration along with his spouse at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles earlier than partying with mates at Delilah nightclub.

Mar 2, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Justin Bieber simply wants one factor for his birthday. The “Yummy” hitmaker turned 26 on Sunday, March 1, and whereas he celebrated the milestone with Hailey Baldwin and a gaggle of mates at some point early, he let his spouse and the world know that she is his “birthday present.”

After a low-key celebration happening on Saturday, February 29, the 26-year-old singer turned to his Instagram account and posted a photograph of him kissing his 23-year-old spouse at his birthday bash. “Your my birthday present bubba,” he gushed in an accompanying caption of the submit.

The “What Do You Imply?” hitmaker kicked off his birthday festivity by having informal dinner with Hailey at Italian restaurant Pecorino in Los Angeles. “It was simply the 2 of them. They arrived round 6 P.M. They have been each in an ideal temper,” a supply instructed PEOPLE. “They regarded very glad. They shared a number of dishes and really a lot loved it.”

Following the meals, Justin and Hailey headed to Delilah nightclub the place they have been joined by a gaggle of mates for a fairly chill celebration. It’s reported that his church members, Drew Home workers and his private trainers have been among the many visitors in attendance. DJ Tay James offered the music on the bash.

Inside supply claimed that Justin was inseparable from Hailey have been inseparable the complete night time. An inside supply added to E! Information, “He at all times had his arm round her and so they have been continually dancing to the music. They each had a number of drinks all through the night time and gave the impression to be having fun with themselves. Nobody ever sat down; it was fixed dancing and chatting with mates.”

Hailey herself has, on Sunday, made use of Instagram to pay candy tribute to Justin. “glad birthday greatest pal,” she gushed alongside photographs of their shared romantic moments. “thanks for placing a smile on my face each single day.. I really like you.” She additionally uploaded on Instagram Story a photograph of her and her husband inside a automobile with neon lights. “Birthday individual,” she labeled the snap.