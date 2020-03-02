julianne-hough’s-husband-brooks-laich-weighs-in-on-what-it-means-to-be-“good-in-bed”

On the subject of the bed room, Brooks Laich is all about openness.

Julianne Hough‘s ice hockey professional husband has been no stranger to discussing sexuality as of late. On the shut of 2019, the athlete shared that one in every of his objectives for 2020 is to be taught extra about intimacy and his sexuality. Simply this weekend, the How Males Suppose podcast co-host credited his well-known spouse with piquing his curiosity within the topic.

“Once you say sexuality, tradition or society thinks it is homosexual or straight. Some individuals are figuring that out, that is effective, however my journey is discovering and studying and determining my capability for sexual emotions, which in my life have been very low on the precedence checklist,” he stated, clarifying that exploring his sexuality doesn’t imply whether or not he’s homosexual or straight.

“And now, I’ve found this and…via doing this present and likewise via my spouse, who’s exploring this as properly, and shared lots of this with me and has perked my curiosity in it.”

As Laich elaborated on Assist! I Suck at Relationship, he thinks sexuality additionally modifications as you do. “You alter and also you evolve and your needs and cravings and her needs and cravings, they modify as properly,” he stated. “You are not gonna be the identical sexual being that you’re now the remainder of your life.”