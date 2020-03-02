juicy-j-assures-‘all-good’-with-record-label-after-diss-through-new-song

WENN/Brian To

The ‘Shell Shocked’ rapper raised concern amongst followers on February 29 when he publicly vowed to ‘leak’ his entire album on account of a fallout with Columbia Data.



Oscar-winning rapper Juicy J has assured followers relations together with his Columbia Data bosses are “all good” after blasting label officers on social media and in a brand new track.

The hip-hop star raised concern amongst followers on Saturday, February 29 after publicly taking intention at executives on Twitter, vowing to “leak” his entire album on account of the autumn out.

He then posted a diss observe on-line, accusing firm executives of holding again his new music on the expletive-laden F**ok Columbia Data.

The tune was accompanied by a photograph of the late Prince from the 1990s, when he had the phrase ‘Slave’ scrawled throughout his face, as Juicy appeared to check his tenuous scenario with that of the tragic singer and officers at Warner Bros.

“I gave Columbia Data 20+ years of my life, and so they deal with me like backwash,” Juicy complained in a single tweet, based on Selection.

The indignant track and Twitter rant seem to have been sufficient to open a brand new line of dialogue between Juicy and his label representatives, as hours after his on-line outburst, the Three 6 Mafia star introduced, “Spoke to @ColumbiaRecords We’re all good (sic)!”

Juicy has but to clarify what precisely was behind his unique tweets, however they’ve since been deleted.