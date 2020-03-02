judy-garland-orchestral-arrangements-bring-in-more-than-$30k-in-auction





The offered assortment, which incorporates ‘Over the Rainbow’ preparations, has been present in a trunk the late actress left behind on the Plaza Resort in New York Metropolis within the late 1960s.

AceShowbiz –

A big assortment of Judy Garland‘s orchestral preparations has offered at public sale for greater than $30,000 (£23,460).

Lots of of track preparations, together with notes for classics like “Over the Rainbow”, “Have Your self a Merry Little Christmas”, and “I am At all times Chasing Rainbows”, have been present in a trunk left behind by the late singer/actress on the Plaza Resort in New York Metropolis within the late 1960s.

She had primarily used the items for her selection sequence, “The Judy Garland Present”, which aired for one season till 1964, and for quite a few stage performances, together with at Broadway’s famed Palace Theatre.

The case and its contents have been later given to Costas Omero, director/producer of the Plaza present Look Me Up, and his daughter positioned it up on the market by way of Nate D. Sanders Auctions.

The lot offered on Thursday night time (February 27) for $30,599 (£23,930) – greater than 10 instances its beginning worth of $3,000 (£2,350).